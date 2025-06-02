7 major new planning applications that could change the shape of Shropshire if given the green light
From new villages to new supermarkets, here are seven of the latest major planning applications that could change the face and shape of Shropshire if they're given the go-ahead by planning officers.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local planning portals are mostly full of small-scale applications for home extensions or from homeowners wishing to do away with a particularly pesky tree in their garden.
But a couple of times a week, an application is submitted that could change its neighbourhood on a much grander scale.
In recent weeks, major plans have included a new supermarket in Telford and a whole new village on the outskirts of Bridgnorth.
Here are a few of the biggest planning applications currently being considered by Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council:
57 new homes in Shifnal
Developer Taylor Wimpey has applied to build 57 new homes off Windmill View, located to the south east of Shifnal.
The housebuilder says the development is in a "well thought-out layout" and will offer a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, including detached, semi-detached, and terraced homes.
According to plans, 20 per cent of the new homes would be classed as affordable housing.
It's a location that was identified for housing in Shropshire Council's local plan - before the authority was forced to withdraw it earlier this year amid criticism by Government inspectors.
Bridgnorth's first Domino's
Pizza giant Domino's has submitted plans for its first ever Bridgnorth branch, a year after it revealed it was eyeing up the historic market town.