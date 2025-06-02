7 major new planning applications that could change the shape of Shropshire if given the green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Local planning portals are mostly full of small-scale applications for home extensions or from homeowners wishing to do away with a particularly pesky tree in their garden.

But a couple of times a week, an application is submitted that could change its neighbourhood on a much grander scale.

In recent weeks, major plans have included a new supermarket in Telford and a whole new village on the outskirts of Bridgnorth.

Here are a few of the biggest planning applications currently being considered by Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council:

57 new homes in Shifnal

The pre-application layout presented to the planning committee on February 20, 2025. Picture: Marrons/Taylor Wimpey

Developer Taylor Wimpey has applied to build 57 new homes off Windmill View, located to the south east of Shifnal.

The housebuilder says the development is in a "well thought-out layout" and will offer a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, including detached, semi-detached, and terraced homes.

According to plans, 20 per cent of the new homes would be classed as affordable housing.

It's a location that was identified for housing in Shropshire Council's local plan - before the authority was forced to withdraw it earlier this year amid criticism by Government inspectors.

Bridgnorth's first Domino's

The site in Bridgnorth where there will be a new McDonalds, Dominos and Starbucks

Pizza giant Domino's has submitted plans for its first ever Bridgnorth branch, a year after it revealed it was eyeing up the historic market town.