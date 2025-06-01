'When Carlos died we thought it was the end of the band' - Il Divo open up on heartache of losing band member ahead of concert at Llangollen Eisteddfod

The quartet went on to be a huge global success, selling 30 million albums worldwide across 35 countries.

This July, Il Divo will take to the stage at the Llangollen Eisteddfod - 30 years after another classical star, Pavarotti, made his second appearance at the international music festival.

Tenors Urs Bühler of Switzerland, Sébastien Izambard of France and David Miller of America, and new member, baritone Steven LaBrie of America, are looking forward to embracing the history of the Eisteddfod when they perform in an evening concert on July 11.

Steven joined Il Divo following the tragic death of Carlos Marin from Covid in 2021.

David said that Carlos' death affected the group so much they did not know whether they could carry on.

"We didn't know each other before Il Divo was created - it was like an arranged marriage! But that helped us to bond, and Carlos' passing was such a shock we thought it was the end of the band.