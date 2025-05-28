The deadline for Knighton business to bid for a shop front grant has been extended

W E Price in Knighton before the renovation work

Phase one of the grant scheme paid out £45,490.12 and has given the town a fresh new look after 11 businesses in the town successfully claimed a grant last year and completed their planned work including W E Price.

Now a new round of funding is taking place for 2025.

Originally applicants needed to submit an Expression of Interest form to Knighton Town Council by the end of April but that deadline has now been extended to July 1.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said; “The deadline for the Shopfront Grant Expressions of Interest is now July 1, because Powys County Council has confirmed the date for works to be completed is actually December 2026.”

Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford said; “The shops and businesses in the town that were given a grant in the first phase are looking better and fresh after the work.

“Our town could be even better if more shops apply for the second phase of the grant. I would encourage others to take this opportunity to get any work done and improve our town.”

Her thoughts were echoed by Sue Price of W E Price.

“We had the bottom window frame, which was damaged repaired and the front of the shop was painted and it has made quite a big difference. It was over £1,000 of work.

“It had to be done and I have been trying to get it done but the grant helped. If anyone is thinking of trying for a grant, I would say go for it, it is well worth it.”

The new round will be managed by Knighton Town Council, assisted by volunteers from Knighton Town Forum.

The town clerk said: “"The proposed works should be costed at under £20,000. Grant support is at 70%, with the applicant funding 30%, however, the applicant must pay 100% of the costs up front and then reclaim the 70% grant.

“To support this, applicants will have to provide evidence of their ability to pay the match funding, and written quotes for the work are required to support the application. For works up to £5,000 one quote is acceptable; for works over £5,000 three quotes are required (or firm evidence of attempts to get three quotes)

“Tenants of premises to be improved must provide details of the lease agreement expiry date and written permission from the landlord.

“Where relevant, planning consent and listed building consent must be obtained, and works should be external. Also, Knighton Town Council is still in the application process for this grant, and works will only be funded if the application is successful.”

The Transforming Towns programme is a partnership between Powys County Council,

Ceredigion County Council, and the Welsh Government, and aims to reimagine and recreate buildings and open spaces to create resilient and thriving town centres. Part of this initiative is to improve shop frontages in town centres.

Applicants will need to submit an Expression of Interest form to Knighton Town Council by July 1.

Following formal approval, works must be completed by December 31 2026.

So, if you occupy business premises in Knighton town centre which you would like to refurbish and make more attractive, then fill out a 2025 Expression of Interest form available from the town council’s website at https://knightontc.wales/shop-front-grants-2025/news/ or upon request from knightontowncouncil@outlook.com.

Then notify the Town Clerk if you wish to proceed and someone will be in touch to help you with the application.



