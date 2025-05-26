Dramatic pictures show smoking and scorched lorry trailer badly damaged in blaze near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened near High Trees Farm, Tasley in Bridgnorth.

Dramatic pictures shared by Station Manager Craig Jackson show the damage caused, with the top half of the red trailer, which features a Parcelforce paint job, having disappeared and the inside of what remains completely blackened by the blaze.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 4.25pm on Monday, May 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Bridgnorth.

The fire-damaged lorry trailer. Picture: Station Manager Craig Jackson

“Incident involved one trailer from an articulated lorry containing building materials 100% involved in fire. Also two further seats of fire involving undergrowth measuring 20m by 20m.

“Fire crews used a total of four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. Crews have been dragging out and damping down.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock.

A reinspection of the scene is expected to take place at around 10pm.