One of Shropshire's leading dog shows set to return - here's where and when

The premium dog-centred family day will see hundreds of dogs take part in competitions, displays, swimming and diving, breed meet ups, yoga, canine massage therapy and much more - while their owners can take part in laser clay shooting, shopping, enjoying live entertainment and food and drink.

The Dog Show and Country Festival is a collaborative event between Apley Estate and K9 Anytime, the West Midlands canine care experts based at Cotsbrook Farm in Higford.

It will take place at Apley Farm Shop on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth on June 1.

Isobel Allen, head of Media and Events at K9 Anytime, said it is shaping up to be another fantastic day.

“We have so much planned and have had a lot of interest already, so we are really looking forward to the day,” she said.

“Our events are organised with both dogs and families in mind, so there is plenty for both furry and human family members to do!

“We are excited for the return of flyball, the fastest growing dog sport in the UK - a team relay race that's fast, colourful, noisy and a sure fire way to ignite your dog's competitive spirit, with their own chance to have a go after watching the expert racing teams demonstrate, and perhaps take the crown of Shropshire’s Fastest Dog on the day.

“We will welcome Will Clulee, one of the most decorated British gundog champions, to the main arena and K9 Anytime’s very own head trainer Rachel Partridge, Crufts qualifier and Kennel Club Agility judge and instructor, who will run the course with her own champion dogs as well as host have-a-go sessions for all the family.

“The Children’s Zone will provide the fun to keep little bodies busy all day long, from group dance sessions to biscuit decorating, ice painting and inflatable fun, a tiny pop-up town of adventure awaits them.”

The classes for dog competitions are best cross breed, junior handler, most like parent, most obedient, best pedigree, best rescue, littlest and largest, puppies and best in show.

Breed meet ups are planned for parents to find their dog’s doppelgänger and meet like minded dog parents.

Linda Harris, business development manager at Apley, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome back the dog show and country festival this year.

“It is a wonderful event bringing together dog lovers, countryside enthusiasts and local businesses for a day that celebrates everything we love about rural life, it is always a popular event with something for the whole family."

Food and drink will be exclusively supplied by Apley Farm Shop and people can find all information about the event on the K9 Anytime website https://www.k9anytime.com/dogshow25.

The event starts at 10am and admission is pay on the day or pre-bookable at £5 per adult and under 16s go free. All dogs are welcome and must remain on a lead at all times.

Exhibitor spaces are still available and can be pre-booked at https://apleyestate.co.uk/product/dog-show-country-festival-tickets/.

Apley is also the custodian of 1,500 acres of woodland, a further 3,500 acres of in hand farmland farmed to high environmental standards and 3,500 acres of let farmland, as well as award winning wedding venue Stockton House.

The company also runs the popular Apley Farm Shop, which includes a butchery, café and playbarn, and Apley on the High Street, a café in Bridgnorth Town Centre.

For more information about Apley visit www.apleyestate.co.uk and to learn more about K9 Anytime’s services visit www.k9anytime.com.