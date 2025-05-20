Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars in village near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to a collision at the junction of Merrington Road and Baschurch Road in Bomere Heath shortly before 2.30pm today (Tuesday, May 20).

Two land ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

The crash involved two cars and a lorry.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeperson said: “We were called at 2.28pm to a road traffic collision involving two cars and a lorry at the junction of Merrington Road and Baschurch Road. Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.“

A spokesperson said that more information will follow.