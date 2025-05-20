12 gorgeous pictures of King Charles III, Queen Camilla and David Beckham at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Charles and Camilla were accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for their tour on Monday, May 19, of the world famous horticultural event, known for its cutting-edge garden designs.

Run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which the King supports as patron, the event first began in 1913 and is staged in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

World-leading rose breeder - and Shropshire's very own - David Austin Roses in Albrighton unveiled its newest rose named 'The King’s Rose', created as a tribute to His Majesty King Charles III.

David Beckham, who has shared his love for the roses a number of times, was also at the event as an ambassador for the King's Foundation.

Here are 12 of the most stunning pictures from the royal visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025.

King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, and Queen Camilla speak with broadcaster and gardening expert Monty Don during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

King Charles III pets Ned, the dog of broadcaster and gardening expert Monty Don at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Queen Camilla with "The King's Rose" by David Austin Roses. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Queen Camilla speaking with David Austin of David Austin Roses. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

The weather for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Monday, May 19, was delightful. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, explored the displays at the Highgrove Shop. Photo: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Everyone adores the flowers by David Austin Roses - and this one has been in the making for 12 years. Pictured is Queen Camilla smiling as she smells "The King's Rose". Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

King Charles III meets David Austin Roses' enthusiast David Beckham during the show. Photo: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Duke of Edinburgh (left) with Alan Titchmarsh (second left) and King's Foundation Ambassador David Beckham, who was making his debut visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo: The King's Foundation/Courtney Louise Photography/PA Wire

The campaign for the King's "Harmony" charity to get young people into horticulture has begun. Photo: The King's Foundation/Courtney Louise Photography/PA Wire

King's Foundation Ambassador David Beckham (centre) made his debut visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year after gushing over the David Austin Roses a few years prior. Photo: The King's Foundation/Courtney Louise Photography/PA Wire

Queen Camilla explores a woven coffin adorned with flowers at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo credit should read: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Find out more information about RHS Chelsea Flower Show via the official website at RHS Chelsea Flower Show