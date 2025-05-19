Shepherd's hut holiday let plan to be considered near Broseley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Willey Estate, near Broseley, has submitted a proposal for change of use to Shropshire Council's planning department.

The application would allow the estate to put a second 'shepherd's hut' within its walled garden, to be used as a holiday let.

The proposed site is located on the grounds of the Willey Estate, which is home to number of listed buildings.

A planning statement submitted with the application from planning agents Berrys states: "The shepherd’s hut would be located within the walled garden, a short distance from the previously approved shepherd’s hut.

The current Shepherd’s hut located on the Willey Estate. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal.

"Given the low impact nature of the proposed, and the existing holiday let use which was found to be appropriate, the proposal would have limited impact on the historic value of the estate.

"Additionally, the appearance of the proposed shepherd’s hut is in keeping with the traditional history of having bait huts on the estate."

Arguing for the plan to be approved the statement adds: "The change of use is appropriate due to the estate already having a shepherd’s hut in close proximity to the proposed, and two further holiday let cottages.

"The shepherd’s hut is in keeping with the historic character of the estate and has no adverse landscape effect.

"The change of use will enable sustainable rural tourism which facilitates visitors to stay all year round. This increases the opportunity for local economic and social growth in the county of Shropshire."

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.