Gold coins seized from Telford cannabis grower can be kept by police, court rules
Gold seized from a Telford cannabis grower can be kept by police, a court has ruled.
A Proceeds of Crime Act case came after Ian Neville, 56, was convicted of two charges in August 2023.
Neville, of Dunsheath, Hollinswood, Telford, had pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B, and possessing criminal property.
He was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.