They're red-hot and ready: Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola are coming to Shrewsbury and Birmingham

​Professional winner and runner-up of Strictly 2024 respectively, Dianne and Vito are looking to delight fans across the country with Red Hot and Ready – a show produced by internationally acclaimed dance company Burn The Floor.

The dynamic duo, along with the rest of their cast, will be heading to venues across the UK from June 11.

The tour will begin at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, where it will play on June 11 and 12. It will land at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on July 4.

Audiences can expect a dance spectacular featuring two of the industry’s most adored personalities. But as both Dianne and Vito will attest, this will be no ordinary tripping of the light fantastic.

“It’s a dance show, but it’s not just a dance show – you’re going to see a lot of different elements,” said Dianne. “Vito and I, we both do other things outside of dance, so we’re going to show that off in a really good way.

“You’re going to have moments when you’re going to hysterically laugh with us, moments that are going to feel quite emotional, and moments of pure joy. We really want to take the audience on a rollercoaster, and we think we’ve got the perfect cast, the perfect song choices and the perfect choreographer.

“Everything just feels so right about this show and we are so excited to get it out on the road. It’s going to be very special.”

Dianne and Vito have a reputation with the millions of Strictly viewers across the UK for making it look oh so easy. But don’t be fooled; hard work is a way of life for these charming cha-cha-cha-ers, and Red Hot and Ready has been a long time in the planning.

“We started in the summer of 2023,” relates Vito. “I hadn’t realised before how much time and sacrifice and effort and commitment it takes behind a show like this. It’s been a beautiful two-year process.

“We went together to watch other shows to understand better and to study better, and we are going to bring something completely new. You will never have seen something like our show, I can promise you this!”

A veteran of Burn The Floor, Dianne joined the ranks of the celebrated company back in 2007. For her, the company’s production of this new show with her and Vito front-and-centre represents a very special occasion.

“It feels like a real full-circle moment,” she said. “I started with Burn The Floor when I was 21 years old, and I was with them for eight years before joining Strictly Come Dancing, so it really was a massive part of my life.

“The fact they are now the producers of a Dianne and Vito show is incredibly special.”

Though this is his first time involved with the company, the privilege is certainly not lost on Vito.

“I’ve never had the pleasure of being part of the Burn The Floor cast in the past because I was doing competitions and coming from a different, say, background,” he said.

“But Burn The Floor is worldwide and well-known - they perform on Broadway. I was watching Dianne even before we met! To now have the pleasure and the honour to be produced by them is mind-blowing.”

With both dancers teasing a show like no other, each has favourite moments they can’t wait to share with the lucky pending crowds.

“There’s going to be a beautiful moment I think for both of us where it’s kind of dedicating moments to our families, and I think that’s probably going to get quite emotional for both of us,” said Dianne.

“I really feel like that moment in the show is really going to hit home for a lot of people. Personally I think that’s probably what I’m going to enjoy the most, but I also think the real funny moments that we have planned will be moments that the audience will absolutely love.”

“Our show is so multi-versatile,” added Vito. “We’re going to laugh, and we’re probably going to have tears. It’s very powerful, very fiery, and very spicy. We want to bring people on this journey with us and keep a proper up-and-down rollercoaster.

“When we are on Strictly, millions of people see us but we can’t engage with them. But this is the perfect occasion for us to meet and engage directly with people – it’s like an exchange of love! We are so excited, we cannot wait.”

With Dianne about to come into her ninth year on Strictly and Vito his fourth, both are household names beloved to the public. But how does the thrill of TV’s most famous dance competition compare to that of the live theatre stage?

“I would say personally that it’s slightly different, basically because I love the fact that we get the audience reaction then and there to our live show,” said Dianne.

“We do, to an extent, get it for Strictly as well, but I feel like with Strictly you’re so worried about your partner in terms of that you want them to do well and you want to do well for them, that it doesn’t really feel as much of a personal thing for you. You’re very much the support system for your partner.

“But with this show, for Vito and I, this is very much us, together with our cast, and you just feel the energy in the room and the audience response straight away. Both experiences are amazing, but I do feel like they’re quite different.”

“I’d never performed in the theatre before,” reflects Vito of rehearsals for Red Hot and Ready. “On Strictly you dance for three to four sides – 360 degrees. But when you are in the theatre you have all the people in front of you, so you keep constantly engaging with the people in front of you. For me it was a surprisingly different experience.

“Also, when we dance on Strictly, if you imagine a picture in a frame, our celeb is the picture and we are the frame around them. But in this show, we are the frame and the picture! It’s amazing in a different way.”

Their first tour as a partnership, Red Hot and Ready represents something very exciting for Vito and Dianne, who both consider each other to be nothing less than kin.

“I wouldn’t have done this with anyone else other than Dianne,” said Vito. “We are like cousins and we really understand each other – we laugh so much, I have the best time.

“We always have a very good work ethic, but at the same time we want to do things with lightness and fun.

“You can find the right people to combine work and fun and friendship. I’ve found all of this with Dianne so if it could not have been her, it would not have been anyone else.”

“I feel exactly the same,” Dianne added. “Vito, to me, is like my family, so I feel like we just work so well together and we understand each other. We both work extremely hard, but we have that balance of lightness and a gratitude for what we’re doing which makes the whole thing and the whole process so seamless and smooth. I wouldn’t have done this with anyone else either. We just can’t wait.”

At only 36 and 32 respectively, Dianne and Vito serve as an inspiration to aspirational young dancers across the globe. For all those seeking to follow in their footsteps, their advice is both down to Earth and warm-hearted.

“I always think it’s a really important thing as any dancer to think you don’t necessarily have to be the winner of your category in dancing,” said Dianne. “I was never the winner of my category, but I’ve still gone on to be very successful.

“Don’t get disheartened if you are not winning your category or you’re not the best at something. It never means that you can’t be successful. Keep going with whatever it is you do. And I always think, those ‘down’ moments are only the things that make you get better and stronger. The down is just as important as the up.”

“Sometimes you can focus on the destination so much that you risk missing the journey,” added Vito. “And the real thing is the journey. As long as you stay true to yourself then you will never be wrong. You’ll always do things with the maximum commitment, effort and passion and love, and you will never be wrong.

“Never try to copy others, never try to put yourself in competition with others, just try to get the best from yourself. What I’m also learning from Dianne is to be grateful for everything you have. If you smile at life, life will smile back at you.”

With the tour about to begin, Dianne and Vito will be foxtrotting across the UK with gusto, and are excited to experience more of its charms.

“I think it’s really cool that we get to do that,” said Dianne. “I always have a little laugh with my boyfriend Joe Sugg because I’ve actually been to more places in the UK than he has, and obviously I’m Australian. I love the fact that I get to travel around the UK and see more of it. It’s a really cool part about touring.”

“We always find great places where we can have a little coffee and a good walk,” said Vito. “We always like to look around the places and discover more.”

“If readers could go on our Instagrams and give us some recommendations of places to visit, we will go and have a look,” added Dianne. “They can message us their ideas of where we should go while we’re in town.”

After two years of meticulous preparation, planning and rehearsal, it’s clear that both Dianne and Vito are proud to be bringing the fruits of their hard labour to the stage. One thing’s for certain – all those lucky to be in attendance for Red Hot and Ready had better be just that, for this is going to be a night to remember.​

“Our show is unique, it’s authentic, and it is completely different from anything else you’ve ever seen before,” said Vito. “If you want to cry and laugh and feel excited and really go on a proper journey with us, just let us entertain you!”

The current list of venues and dates for Red Hot and Ready is as follows:

11/06/2025 Theatre Severn – Shrewsbury

12/06/2025 Theatre Severn – Shrewsbury

13/06/2025 G Live – Guildford

14/06/2025 G Live – Guildford

15/06/2025 The Marlowe – Canterbury

17/06/2025 Wyvern Theatre – Swindon

18/06/2025 Wyvern Theatre – Swindon

19/06/2025 Churchill Theatre – Bromley

20/06/2025 Wycombe Swan - High Wycombe

21/06/2025 Wycombe Swan - High Wycombe

22/06/2025 Shaftesbury Theatre – London

24/06/2025 Cliffs Pavilion – Southend

25/06/2025 Cliffs Pavilion – Southend

26/06/2025 Kings Theatre – Portsmouth

27/06/2025 Lighthouse – Poole

28/06/2025 ICC Wales – Newport

29/06/2025 ICC Wales – Newport

01/07/2025 Corn Exchange – Cambridge

02/07/2025 Royal and Derngate – Northampton

03/07/2025 New Theatre – Peterborough

04/07/2025 Symphony Hall – Birmingham

05/07/2025 Royal Concert Hall – Nottingham

06/07/2025 Barbican – York

08/07/2025 Venue Cymru – Llandudno

09/07/2025 De Montfort Hall – Leicester

10/07/2025 Lyceum Theatre – Crewe

11/07/2025 Bridgwater Hall – Manchester

12/07/2025 Opera House Winter Gardens – Blackpool

13/07/2025 Hippodrome – Darlington

15/07/2025 Floral Pavilion - New Brighton

16/07/2025 Floral Pavilion - New Brighton

17/07/2025 Auditorium – Grimsby

18/07/2025 Grand Theatre – Leeds

19/07/2025 Grand Theatre – Leeds

20/07/2025 Churchill Theatre – Bromley

22/07/2025 The Hawth – Crawley

23/07/2025 The Hawth – Crawley

24/07/2025 Grove Theatre – Dunstable

25/07/2025 Orchard Theatre – Dartford

26/07/2025 Congress Theatre – Eastbourne

