Cosford air ambulance base welcoming public this weekend for family-friendly open day

This Sunday (May 18), Midlands Air Ambulance's Cosford airbase and charity HQ near Shifnal will be open for a behind-the-scenes look at its operations.

It's one of a series of open days that the charity hosts at its three airbases across its six-county operating patch.

The free family-friendly event gives members of the public an exclusive insight into the charity’s lifesaving work and the chance to look around its state-of-the-art helicopters and critical care cars.

Along with entertainment and activities for all the family, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the life-saving teams and see how aircrew respond to real-life incidents including the charity’s interactive demonstration helicopter pod for children to explore.

A variety of food and artisan stalls from local vendors will also be available. There is no need to pre-book and parking is free.

Another open day at the charity's Tatenhill airbase in Staffordshire will be held on Sunday, June 22 between 10am and 4pm.