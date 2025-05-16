'A true honour': Telford's new mayor takes office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin were elected at the council’s annual general meeting on Thursday evening.

At the meeting, Hadley and Leegomery councillor, Eileen Callear, was elected as Mayor of the borough while The Nedge councillor, Nathalie Page, was appointed to be Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Callear has been a borough councillor since 2019, and also sits on Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council as well as Ketley Parish Council.

She will be taking over the role from Councillor Ian Preece, who has served in the role for the last 12 months.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin

Eileen has previously been a Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member, stepping back in 2024 when she was elected as Deputy Mayor of Telford and Wrekin.

New Mayor, Councillor Callear said: “It is a true honour to be elected as Mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin and I would like to thank my predecessor Councillor Ian Preece for his service and commitment in the role over the last year.

“As Mayor, I have the privilege of representing our borough and look forward to meeting residents, businesses and community groups over the next twelve months.

“It is also the role of the Mayor to support local good causes through fundraising for the Mayor’s Charity, so for my year in office as Mayor, it will be my pleasure to support Parents Opening Doors (PODS), an independent local charity supporting parents and carers of young people with a disability or additional needs.

“My second charity is one that is very close to my heart, Hillbrae Rescue Kennels that supports dog rescues from Telford and Wrekin. As an owner of seven dogs myself I believe they are often overlooked and make a huge difference to people’s lives, be that seeing or hearing for people who can’t or offering emotional and mental support for ex-service personnel. I look forward to supporting both these worthy charities over the coming year.

Councillor Nathalie Page, a ward member for The Nedge, was chosen as the Deputy Mayor of the Borough for 2025/26

New Deputy Mayor, Councillor Nathalie Page, has been an elected member of Telford & Wrekin Council since 2024 and is also a member of Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council.