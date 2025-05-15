Telford stalker who bought same dog and car as victim poses high risk to new partners, judge rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Martin Gunn, 52 and previously of Madeley, moved "round the corner", bought the same breed of dog and type of car and applied to join the same gym as his victim, a court heard.

He was jailed for 20 months in July last year after admitting stalking involving fear of violence between August 2023 and Valentine’s Day of February 2024.

On Tuesday (May 13), Gunn appeared before District Judge Davinder Sandhu to challenge a court order sought by Thames Valley Police which would force him to notify police if he enters a new intimate relationship.

Sitting at Reading Magistrates Court, Judge Sandhu set out the background to the offending, which took place in Windsor, Berkshire, stating: "The victim met the defendant online in March 2023.

"It was a very short relationship, because by about May she had concerns about the relationship so ended it. It appears on the face of what I have read that nothing significant came to pass between these two people.

"The respondent did not desist and it is right to say that various means were used by him in terms of communicating with the victim.