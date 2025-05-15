Newport's newest business Bronze Tanning Salon set to open this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bronze Tanning Studio will be opening in the former Home Essentials site in Lower Bar, Newport, this Sunday, May 18.

Behind the new venture is businesswoman Maria Sindhu, who announced the closure of her women’s clothing shop Daisy Chain to pursue a “new adventure”.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star last month, Maria said the shop will bring “a luxurious environment and an exceptional tanning experience” to Newport.

Bronze Tanning Studio is set to open in Newport on Sunday, May 18. Photo: Bronze Tanning Studio

Bronze Tanning Studio will offer “the latest tanning technology” with beds featuring adjustable settings tailored for each skin type and desired outcome.

Maria said two of the beds exclusively rely upon LED lights designed to boost vitamin D, collagen production and offer optimum tanning.

“Our staff have been fully trained to advise our clients to help them look and feel their best with the focus on healthy responsible tanning,” Maria added.

The property, which has been completely renovated, has three floors. The ground floor will open initially while the first floor will open in phase two of work.

Maria said the support ahead of its grand opening has been “amazing” and she is thrilled to launch this new venture.

Maria added: “Daisy Chain had been quiet for the last 18 months. Retail in general seems to be struggling.

“Services on the other hand seem to be faring better, especially in the health and beauty sector, so we are all very excited about this new addition to the high street.”

Learn more about Bronze Tanning Studio via the official Facebook page.