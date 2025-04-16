Owner of Newport clothing shop that shut down weeks ago bounces back onto town's high street with new business

Bronze Tanning Studio will be opening in the former Home Essentials site in Lower Bar, Newport, this May.

Behind the new venture is businesswoman Maria Sindhu, who recently announced the closure of her women’s clothing shop Daisy Chain to pursue a “new adventure”.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Maria said: “We are in the process of renovating the shop to provide a luxurious environment and an exceptional tanning experience.

“The feedback has been amazing - so many people are excited to have the latest technology in tanning right in the centre of town.”