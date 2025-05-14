Firefighters battle blaze at derelict house near Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident at The Knowle, Clee Hill, near Ludlow, just before 4am today (Thursday, May 14).

Three fire crews were dispatched from Cleobury Mortimer with an operations and investigation officer in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one derelict property “fully destroyed” by fire.

With assistance from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service, crews used four hose reel jets, one main jet and one covering jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

More to follow.