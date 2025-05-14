Firefighters battle blaze at derelict house near Ludlow
Firefighters rushed to a derelict property engulfed in flames near Ludlow this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident at The Knowle, Clee Hill, near Ludlow, just before 4am today (Thursday, May 14).
Three fire crews were dispatched from Cleobury Mortimer with an operations and investigation officer in attendance.
Upon arrival, firefighters found one derelict property “fully destroyed” by fire.
With assistance from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service, crews used four hose reel jets, one main jet and one covering jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
More to follow.