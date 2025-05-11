Firefighters tackle late night blaze in Wellington back garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Bank Road, Wellington, Telford, at 12:3am today (Sunday, May 11).

A fire engine was sent from Wellington’s station.

The blaze was said to have involved a bonfire in the property’s rear garden.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the late night call in Wellington. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and drag rakes to extinguish the fire and gave advice to the occupier.

The incident concluded at 12:53am.