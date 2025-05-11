Firefighters tackle late night blaze in Wellington back garden
Firefighters rushed to tackle an open fire in Wellington this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Bank Road, Wellington, Telford, at 12:3am today (Sunday, May 11).
A fire engine was sent from Wellington’s station.
The blaze was said to have involved a bonfire in the property’s rear garden.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet and drag rakes to extinguish the fire and gave advice to the occupier.
The incident concluded at 12:53am.