Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Glazeley, near Bridgnorth, at 11:43am today (Wednesday, May 7).

Two fire engines from Bridgnorth and Wellington were mobilised with an operations officer.

Firefighters rescued a man near Bridgnorth this morning. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Firefighters rescued one man from a 15m bank using line safety equipment.

The incident concluded at 12:26pm.