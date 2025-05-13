Stone skimming championships in Mid Wales' quirky sports town this bank holiday

Far from being a simple pastime, champions will be crowned at the Welsh Open Stone Skimming Championship in Llanwrtyd Wells.

The championship will be held on the Abernant Lake near to the Manor Adventure outdoor activity centre, a short walk from town, and begins at 10.30am.

It continues until all competitors have had their go and specially crafted stones are provided.

Unlike Bog Snorkelling – another of Llanwrtyd Wells’ weird wonders, almost everyone has skimmed a stone at some stage of their life.

"Ducks & Drakes" for the British, "Ricochets" for the French and "Letting the Frogs out" for the Ukrainians are just a few of the names for the game played in almost every country in the world.

But it is now more than just a game - this simple pastime has developed into two distinct branches of a competitive sport.

The American discipline is termed "Stone Skipping" and has the object of achieving the maximum number of "bounces", whereas the British and European version "Stoneskimming" is concerned with the distance achieved.

Formed from re-constituted stone in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit all ages and capabilities, they are available for use at the Welsh Open, which will also welcome contestants who might prefer to bring and use their own selected "natural" stones.

The Welsh Open Competition categories include Junior Female and Junior Male for those aged six to 11 (before 12th birthday), Intermediate Male and Female for those aged 12 to 16 (before 17th birthday) and Senior Female and Senior Male for those aged 17 and over.

The senior entrants will also be sub-divided into ‘Stoneless’ - those contestants who have yet to achieve a 'placing' in any of the Regional or World Championships

"Stoned" - those who have, and who should register as such.

There are also other categories such as Old Tosser – for those 60 and over and a team category – for four named contestants drawn from a single, or from mixed categories.

To ensure the widest competition, contestants in the "Stoned" category should refrain from entering teams.

The entry fee is £5 for adults, £4 for under 16’s and £3 for under 11’s

For more details visit: https://www.green-events.co.uk/welsh-open-stone-skimming

There will also be a table top sale in the Victoria Hall in Llanwrtyd Wells on Saturday, May 24 from 9am until 4pm.

The cost is £5 per table and anyone who would like a table should call 07835136667.