Series of road closures planned for Bridgnorth A-road - with 24-mile diversion in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of Shropshire Council's surface dressing programme, the A458 between the B4364 island and Tasley near Bridgnorth will soon face a series of closures.

The surface dressing work, which involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder to seal the surface, will also involve stud removal and re-lining the road.

The A458 near Bridgnorth will be closed for several days over the next few weeks for surface dressing works. Photo: Google

Works taking place from Monday to Friday will close the road between 9.30am and 4pm, while weekend work will see closures in place between 6am and 6pm.

Stud removal work will begin on Saturday, May 17. Surface dressing will then take place on May 29, and then again from May 31 to June 2. The team will then return to the road on June 19 for relining.

While the work is underway, an 24-mile diversion will be in place, directing drivers towards the B4373 via Much Wenlock.

Questions relating to the schemes should be sent to Shropshire Highways via email: Highwaysconsultation@shropshire.gov.uk.