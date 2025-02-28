41 Shopshire roads set to be surface dressed this summer - some requiring road closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Forty-one stretches of road across Shropshire will get treatment this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2025 surface dressing programme.

The roads - listed below - are located across the county and include all types of road, from urban roads to major A- and B-roads.

The council said that work will be carried out from May 2025, with dates and details to be made available online at one.network once permits have been granted.

Surface dressing involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder. It will seal the surface which will improve surface texture and prolong the life of the road by many years.

Surface dressing in north Shropshire

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future.

"Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”

The council said some of the work will require temporary road closures for the works to be carried out safely. Where road closures are not necessary, other forms of temporary traffic management will be in place, including temporary signals.

Surface dressing work

For the majority of A- and B-roads, centre line studs/cats’ eyes also need to be removed and replaced under a temporary closure. It’s envisaged that their removal will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am, followed by dressing, sweeping and reapplying road markings during daytime hours.

The replacement of studs and road markings on some sites may necessarily need to take place up to ten days later.

Most of the road closures will only be required for a few hours for the dressing operation, and are unlikely to be more than one day in duration.

Roads due to be surface dressed in 2025

A490 - Chirbury to County Boundary

A495 – B4396 to County Boundary, Porth-Y-Waen

A495 – Whitehaven to B4396, Porth-Y-Waen

B4398 – County Boundary to Llwyntidman Junction, Maesbrook

B4398 – Llwyntidman Junction to Maesbrook

B4396 – Whipland Cross Roads to Rolly Junction, Knockin

B4396 – Llynclys Cross Roads to Lloyds, Llynclys

B5009 – Twmpath Lane to Whittington

C1131 – Queens Head to West Felton

A528 – Cockshutt to Colemere Junction

B5065 – Soulton Road and Wem Lane, Wem

B5065 – A49 to C2073, Prees Green

C2019 – Weston Derestriction to C2073, Hodnet

A529 – Lockley Wood to Phoenix Bank, Market Drayton

A5 – Crackley Back to Pickmere Island, Sheriffhales

A464 – Cross Road to County Boundary, Albrighton

C4178 – Kinsgwood Road, Albrighton

A464 – Park Street End Roundabout

A464 – Priorslee Road, Shifnal

B4375 – Barretts Hill, Broseley

B4375 – Church Street, Broseley

B4373 – Cross Lane Head to Stone Croft, Astley Abbotts

A458 – Ludlow Island to Footbridge Cottage, Bridgnorth

A442 – Chapel Lane to Old Worcester Road, Quatford

A442 – Old Worcester Road to Danesford, Bridgnorth

A442 – Danesford to A458, Bridgnorth

A458 – Green Lane Island to County Boundary, Six Ashes

A458 – Chartwell Business Park to Green Lane Island, Bridgnorth

C4267 – Aston Lane, Claverley

C4237 – The Square to Riddings Lane, Stottesdon

C6003 – Henley Road, Ludlow

B4365 – Stanton Lacy Junction to Culmington

C5150 – Whitcot Junction to Newton, Norbury

C5150 – Wentnor to Whitcot Junction

C5150 – Bridges to Wentnor

C5150 – Pulverbatch to Bridges

A488 – Hall Bank, Pontesbury

U5511 – Pontesford Hill To Grove Lane, Pontesford

A488 – Main Road from Little Halston Farm to Pontesbury

A488 – Edgebold Island to Mill Lane, Hanwood

B5061 – Norton to County Boundary, Atcham

