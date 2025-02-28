Shropshire Star
Close

41 Shopshire roads set to be surface dressed this summer - some requiring road closures

Plans are in place to treat dozens of roads across Shropshire this summer.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Forty-one stretches of road across Shropshire will get treatment this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2025 surface dressing programme.

The roads - listed below - are located across the county and include all types of road, from urban roads to major A- and B-roads.

The council said that work will be carried out from May 2025, with dates and details to be made available online at one.network once permits have been granted.

Surface dressing involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder. It will seal the surface which will improve surface texture and prolong the life of the road by many years.

Surface dressing in north Shropshire
Surface dressing in north Shropshire

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future. 

"Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”

The council said some of the work will require temporary road closures for the works to be carried out safely. Where road closures are not necessary, other forms of temporary traffic management will be in place, including temporary signals.

Surface dressing work
Surface dressing work

For the majority of A- and B-roads, centre line studs/cats’ eyes also need to be removed and replaced under a temporary closure. It’s envisaged that their removal will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am, followed by dressing, sweeping and reapplying road markings during daytime hours.

The replacement of studs and road markings on some sites may necessarily need to take place up to ten days later.

Most of the road closures will only be required for a few hours for the dressing operation, and are unlikely to be more than one day in duration.

Roads due to be surface dressed in 2025

  • A490 - Chirbury to County Boundary

  • A495 – B4396 to County Boundary, Porth-Y-Waen

  • A495 – Whitehaven to B4396, Porth-Y-Waen

  • B4398 – County Boundary to Llwyntidman Junction, Maesbrook

  • B4398 – Llwyntidman Junction to Maesbrook

  • B4396 – Whipland Cross Roads to Rolly Junction, Knockin

  • B4396 – Llynclys Cross Roads to  Lloyds, Llynclys

  • B5009 – Twmpath Lane to Whittington

  • C1131 – Queens Head to West Felton

  • A528 – Cockshutt to Colemere Junction

  • B5065 – Soulton Road and Wem Lane, Wem

  • B5065 – A49 to C2073, Prees Green

  • C2019 – Weston Derestriction to C2073, Hodnet

  • A529 – Lockley Wood to Phoenix Bank, Market Drayton

  • A5 – Crackley Back to Pickmere Island, Sheriffhales

  • A464 – Cross Road to County Boundary, Albrighton

  • C4178 – Kinsgwood Road, Albrighton

  • A464 – Park Street End Roundabout

  • A464 – Priorslee Road, Shifnal

  • B4375 – Barretts Hill, Broseley

  • B4375 – Church Street, Broseley

  • B4373 – Cross Lane Head to Stone Croft, Astley Abbotts

  • A458 – Ludlow Island to Footbridge Cottage, Bridgnorth

  • A442 – Chapel Lane to Old Worcester Road, Quatford

  • A442 – Old Worcester Road to Danesford, Bridgnorth

  • A442 – Danesford to A458, Bridgnorth

  • A458 – Green Lane Island to County Boundary, Six Ashes

  • A458 – Chartwell Business Park to Green Lane Island, Bridgnorth

  • C4267 – Aston Lane, Claverley

  • C4237 – The Square to Riddings Lane, Stottesdon

  • C6003 – Henley Road, Ludlow

  • B4365 – Stanton Lacy Junction to Culmington

  • C5150 – Whitcot Junction to Newton, Norbury

  • C5150 – Wentnor to Whitcot Junction

  • C5150 – Bridges to Wentnor

  • C5150 – Pulverbatch to Bridges

  • A488 – Hall Bank, Pontesbury

  • U5511 – Pontesford Hill To Grove Lane, Pontesford

  • A488 – Main Road from Little Halston Farm to Pontesbury

  • A488 – Edgebold Island to Mill Lane, Hanwood

  • B5061 – Norton to County Boundary, Atcham

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

Similar stories
Most popular