Firefighters tackle blaze in Telford home

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Finchale Avenue, Priorslee, Telford, at 9:13am today (Sunday, May 11).

Two fire crews were mobilised from Telford Central’s station with an operations officer in attendance.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Telford this morning. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze involved the kitchen extractor hood.

They used a hosereel jet, a covering jet and a thermal imaging camera while wearing a breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The incident concluded at 10:11am.