Firefighters tackle blaze in Telford home
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Telford this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Finchale Avenue, Priorslee, Telford, at 9:13am today (Sunday, May 11).
Two fire crews were mobilised from Telford Central’s station with an operations officer in attendance.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze involved the kitchen extractor hood.
They used a hosereel jet, a covering jet and a thermal imaging camera while wearing a breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
The incident concluded at 10:11am.