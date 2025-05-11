Shropshire Star
Child locked in vehicle in Market Drayton released by firefighters

Firefighters released a child locked in a vehicle in Market Drayton. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Manor Gardens, Market Drayton, at 4:46pm yesterday (Saturday, May 10). 

A fire engine was dispatched from Market Drayton’s station. 

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a young child locked in a vehicle. 

The fire service personnel released the child and the incident concluded at 5:15pm. 

This is the third incident of a child being locked in a vehicle in recent days. 

Earlier this week, the Shropshire Star reported on a child locked in a car in Shrewsbury and another child being locked in a vehicle in Telford

