Child locked in vehicle in Market Drayton released by firefighters

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Manor Gardens, Market Drayton, at 4:46pm yesterday (Saturday, May 10).

A fire engine was dispatched from Market Drayton’s station.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a young child locked in a vehicle.

The fire service personnel released the child and the incident concluded at 5:15pm.

This is the third incident of a child being locked in a vehicle in recent days.

Earlier this week, the Shropshire Star reported on a child locked in a car in Shrewsbury and another child being locked in a vehicle in Telford.