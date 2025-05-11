Child locked in vehicle in Market Drayton released by firefighters
Firefighters released a child locked in a vehicle in Market Drayton.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Manor Gardens, Market Drayton, at 4:46pm yesterday (Saturday, May 10).
A fire engine was dispatched from Market Drayton’s station.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found a young child locked in a vehicle.
The fire service personnel released the child and the incident concluded at 5:15pm.
This is the third incident of a child being locked in a vehicle in recent days.
Earlier this week, the Shropshire Star reported on a child locked in a car in Shrewsbury and another child being locked in a vehicle in Telford.