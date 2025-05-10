New singles network launches in Shropshire for those seeking love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

‘Rendezvous Dining, Travelling & Support’ has been created by Carole Aveson and Shirley Lane as an exclusive members-only club designed for those who are recently single, and they are holding a speed dating session in Telford later this month.

Carol and Shirley

“We’ve spoken to so many people who feel lost after a separation or divorce. They want to explore, connect and enjoy life but don’t know where to begin,” said Shirley. “That’s why we’ve created this warm, welcoming space where no one has to go it alone.”

Rendezvous offers dining experiences at handpicked local venues, travel opportunities across the UK and internationally, emotional and practical support, informative events and a private online community for members to stay connected.

Carole added: “Unlike online dating or networking platforms, Rendezvous is refreshingly simple - members meet face-to-face, forming genuine, meaningful connections in a relaxed, friendly setting.

“Membership is by personal invitation or recommendation only, ensuring a supportive and trusted environment. Whether people want to build your social life, travel, dine out, or just feel like themselves again, we’re here to help.”

She and Shirley both completed a start-up business programme with Bridgnorth-based consultants Good2Great five years ago and have gone on to work successfully in other sectors but have come together to form this new venture.

“We met through networking and Good2Great’s ‘Friday Hub’ which has given us connections with an amazing group of like-minded business owners, some of whom have become really good friends.

“I am also a member of Good2Great’s Growth Club which is invaluable as an entrepreneur. It has helped me on numerous occasions with issues such as ‘business overwhelm’ or just having a need for a chat or some inspiration,” Carole said.

The next Rendezvous event is a speed dating evening for the over 40s at The Cock Hotel on May 15.