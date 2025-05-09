A full list of the 22 food hygiene ratings dished out to Shropshire eateries this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And the good news is that they were all five and four star rating. Of the county's 386 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 303 now have ratings of five star and none have zero ratings.

Here is a list of all the ratings handed out this week:

Five Stars

The following five star ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bryly's Cafe at A5 Lay-By North, Weston Rhyn, Shropshire; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: New Wan Loy at 9 Cross Street, Ellesmere, Shropshire; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: Costa at 23 - 25 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Etzio at 58 - 60 High Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Nicky B's at 6 Watergate Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Turned Wood Cafe at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Asda Express Burger King at Burger King Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Astbury Hall at Astbury, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Bassa Villa at Bassa Villa 48 Cartway, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: The Warbling Tit at 49 High Street, Wem, Shropshire; rated on April 16

• Rated 5: The Auction Canteen at Livestock Market Wenlock Road, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Jules Coffee Shop at 54 - 55 Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: The Fat Olive Tapas Co. at 44 - 45 High Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Woore Methodist Church at Woore Methodist Chapel Nantwich Road, Woore, Shropshire; rated on March 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf Hotel at 19 Green End, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: The Wilfred Owen at The Wilfred Owen 13 Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on April 29

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Prince's Plaice at 1 Lloyd Street, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Kwang Tung at 2 Beatrice Street, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 30 - 32 High Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Wah Lai 7 Limited at 7 High Street, Much Wenlock, Shropshire; rated on April 8

Four Stars

Two four star ratings were also awarded by the Food Standards Agency this week.

They went to the Plough Inn, at 26 Broadway, Shifnal, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 1.

And Ye Olde Punch Bowl Inn, at Punch Bowl Inn Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, was also given a score of four on April 1.