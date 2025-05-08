Broseley nursery whose 'staff provide children with a welcoming environment' celebrate glowing first Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited Nurture and Grow Day Nursery in Broseley on April 7 to undertake the first inspection since the nursery opened in 2024.

The nursery has been graded 'Good' across the board and commended for giving children opportunities to "widen their experiences".

Ofsted praised leaders for developing an "ambitious and well-sequenced" curriculum. Children are said to enjoy frequent trips to the town park, shopping trips to the local shops and travel on the local bus.

The report said this helps children to learn about the local community and develop their social skills.