Shropshire sex offender searched for images of 'schoolgirls wearing tights' and '12-year-olds in stockings'

Jonathan Cartwright, 36 and of Wyken, Worfield, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday (May 6) for sentencing, having previously admitted charges of making category C indecent images of children, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Lizzie Banahan, prosecuting, said that police had been made aware of an IP address in possession of child sexual abuse material between August and September 2023.

The location was narrowed down to Cartwright's home and police attended, with the defendant handing over his mobile telephone, iPad and laptop, together with his passwords.

An immediate examination of his phone was carried out by a digital forensic officer at the scene, who found a host of search terms, including "UK schoolgirls", "schoolgirls wearing tights", and "schoolgirls age 13" and "12-year-old in stockings".