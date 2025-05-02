Murder inquiry launched after man found dead in Shrewsbury
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 35-year-old man in Shrewsbury.
West Mercia Police said officers were called to a property on Lambourn Drive just before midnight on Thursday following a report of a man suffering from what is thought to be knife wounds.
On arrival it was found that the man had sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts by emergency workers, sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Superintendent Paul Judge said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life.
“An investigation is now underway, and you may see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.
“We do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public."