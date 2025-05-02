Aunty of boy receiving care at Shropshire hospice to run world's biggest half marathon just years after breaking her back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Louise Groves has been inspired to pull on her trainers and participate in the Great North Run to raise funds for Hope House Children's Hospices after seeing the care and support given to her nephew Ellison Fishwick and his family in recent years.

Ellison and his parents Olivia and Glen attend the Hope House Sunshine Group where younger children with life-threatening conditions and their families can come together and form friendships. They also receive support from the hospice's specialist care team in areas such as symptom management and physiotherapy.

Louise, from Shrewsbury, has begun training for the half marathon in September that is dubbed as the 'largest' in the world and attracts more than 60,000 participants. She also recently completed the Couch to 5k programme in preparation.

"I think it’s just been amazing the support Ellison and our family have had from Hope House, and when a place on the Great North Run came up I knew straight away who I wanted to raise money for," said Louise.

Ellison and mum Olivia.

"Ellison is the sweetest and most bright little boy, and I know he just loves it at Hope House, whether it is the lights in the sensory rooms which he finds stimulating, going in the pool or the special music sessions. He loves music so much."

Louise will run the Great North Run just 10 years after breaking her back. And, training to run a half marathon was something that she never thought she would be able to do.

"If you would have asked me back then whether I’d be training for the Great North Run in a few years, when I was sat in a full back cast and frame I’d have said 'no way'," added Louise.

Ellison's aunty, Louise Groves who is running the Great North Run to raise funds for Hope House Children's Hospices.

"I’m starting to get stronger and going further, and thinking about raising money for Ellison and the other children and families is really motivating me."

Ellison's Mum Olivia added: “Ellison feels so comfortable at Hope House which allows me to relax too. Being able to talk to people who understand is so helpful. We just love it."

Shropshire residents can sponsor Louise or sign up for one of Hope House’s places in the Great North Run by visiting: hopehouse.org.uk/louise-run-challenge.