Person cut free after car crash near Ellesmere

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Brownheath, near Ellesmere, at 11.08am today (Wednesday, April 30).

Fire engines including the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Wellington and Wem with an operations officer.

Police officers and paramedics also attended.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the crash involved one car. A person was said to be trapped.

Firefighters used cutters to release the trapped casualty, who was then left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident was under control by 11.52am.