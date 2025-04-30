Shropshire Star
Two vehicles crash in Shrewsbury - firefighters rush to scene

Firefighters were called to a crash in Shrewsbury this morning. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Long Gardens, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, at 9:48am today (Wednesday, April 30). 

Firefighters dispatched from Shrewsbury and found two vehicles involved in a crash on the road. 

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.
Crews made the vehicles safe and the incident concluded at 10:23am. 

