Two vehicles crash in Shrewsbury - firefighters rush to scene

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Long Gardens, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, at 9:48am today (Wednesday, April 30).

Firefighters dispatched from Shrewsbury and found two vehicles involved in a crash on the road.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

Crews made the vehicles safe and the incident concluded at 10:23am.