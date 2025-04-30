Two vehicles crash in Shrewsbury - firefighters rush to scene
Firefighters were called to a crash in Shrewsbury this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Long Gardens, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, at 9:48am today (Wednesday, April 30).
Firefighters dispatched from Shrewsbury and found two vehicles involved in a crash on the road.
Crews made the vehicles safe and the incident concluded at 10:23am.