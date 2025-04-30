Shropshire Star
Firefighters rush to open fire in Market Drayton caused by a fallen electric cable

Firefighters spent a few hours tackling a blaze caused by a fallen electric cable yesterday evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an open fire in Childs Ercall, Market Drayton, at 5:33pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 30). 

Firefighters were dispatched from Hodnet. At the scene, utility company Western Power was also present. 

Firefighters were called out to Market Drayton yesterday. Photo: PA Wire/Images

Upon arrival, firefighters found five seats of fire caused by fallen electric cable. 

Power was isolated by Western Power to allow crews to extinguish the blaze using one extended hosereel jet and thermal image camera. 

The incident concluded at 8:30pm. 

