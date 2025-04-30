Firefighters rush to open fire in Market Drayton caused by a fallen electric cable
Firefighters spent a few hours tackling a blaze caused by a fallen electric cable yesterday evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an open fire in Childs Ercall, Market Drayton, at 5:33pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 30).
Firefighters were dispatched from Hodnet. At the scene, utility company Western Power was also present.
Upon arrival, firefighters found five seats of fire caused by fallen electric cable.
Power was isolated by Western Power to allow crews to extinguish the blaze using one extended hosereel jet and thermal image camera.
The incident concluded at 8:30pm.