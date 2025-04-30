Firefighters rush to open fire in Market Drayton caused by a fallen electric cable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an open fire in Childs Ercall, Market Drayton, at 5:33pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 30).

Firefighters were dispatched from Hodnet. At the scene, utility company Western Power was also present.

Firefighters were called out to Market Drayton yesterday. Photo: PA Wire/Images

Upon arrival, firefighters found five seats of fire caused by fallen electric cable.

Power was isolated by Western Power to allow crews to extinguish the blaze using one extended hosereel jet and thermal image camera.

The incident concluded at 8:30pm.