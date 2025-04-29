Firefighters battle large blaze involving 'waste grassland' near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 1.30pm reporting a fire in the open at Spoonley near the North Shropshire town.

Two fire crews rushed from Hodnet and Market Drayton fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said the fire in the open involved approximately 60 by 60 metres of waste grass land.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, beaters and rakes to extinguish the fire, and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The fire was under control by 2.21pm.