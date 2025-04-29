Firefighters rush to hamlet near Bridgnorth after fire involving solar panels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident in Faintree at around 1.22pm.

Two fire crews were sent from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the fire involved five solar panels.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a main jet, electrical gloves and shovels to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

Electrics were also isolated.

The fire was under control by 2.30pm.