Firefighters rush to tackle open fire in Carding Mill Valley

Firefighters were called to an open fire at a Shropshire beauty spot yesterday evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Published
Pictured is the the Long Mynd and Carding Mill Valley, which Church Stretton is famed for. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton, at  8:43pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 29). 

The incident happened in Carding Mill Valley. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Three fire engines were mobilised from Church Stretton and Ludlow

Upon arrival, firefighters found a blaze involving gorse and undergrowth. 

Crews used beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the fire. 

The incident concluded at 10:27pm. 

