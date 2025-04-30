Firefighters rush to tackle open fire in Carding Mill Valley
Firefighters were called to an open fire at a Shropshire beauty spot yesterday evening.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton, at 8:43pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 29).
Three fire engines were mobilised from Church Stretton and Ludlow.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a blaze involving gorse and undergrowth.
Crews used beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the fire.
The incident concluded at 10:27pm.