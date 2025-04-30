Firefighters rush to tackle open fire in Carding Mill Valley

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton, at 8:43pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 29).

The incident happened in Carding Mill Valley. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Three fire engines were mobilised from Church Stretton and Ludlow.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a blaze involving gorse and undergrowth.

Crews used beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the fire.

The incident concluded at 10:27pm.