Firefighters issue advice after large open fire in Market Drayton is caused by unattended bonfire

Firefighters battled a large blaze involving 'waste grassland' at Spoonley yesterday (April 29). The fire is believed to have been caused by a bonfire that was left unattended.

Market Drayton Fire Station has thanked members of the public who assisted with the incident and identified the fire and access to the land.

Two fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton rushed to the scene at around 1.30pm.

The fire involved approximately 60 by 60 metres of waste grassland that could have spread to hedgerows.

Firefighters have issued a warning to residents after the incident, advising not to have bonfires during warm and dry weather.

A post by Market Drayton Fire Station said: "At 1.28pm the rescue pump from Market Drayton was mobilised to a fire in the open at Spoonley near Market Drayton. On arrival a member of the public showed the crew where the incident was located and where the best access was. The incident involved a 60m x 60m area of waste grassland alight, which was in danger of setting fire to the perimeter hedgerow.

"Due to a limited crew and lack of local water supply, the incident commander sent an assistance message to fire control to ‘make pumps two for water and personnel’.

"The Market Drayton crew got to work with an extended hose reel jet and beaters, and were able to stop the spread of fire to the hedgerow. The second pump from Hodnet arrived with further crew and transferred their water supply to the Market Drayton pumping appliance, then ferried water from the nearest hydrant to allow crews to damp down the area and check temperatures with a thermal image camera.

"The fire is believed to have been caused by fire spread from a bonfire left unattended. We would like to thank the two members of the public who assisted the initial crew at this incident. It is not advisable to have bonfires during prolonged periods of warm dry weather. If you must have a controlled burn it should be attended at all times with water supply or other means of firefighting equipment on hand."