Night-time closures planned for A-road near Shrewsbury - with 49-mile diversion in place

As part of Shropshire Council's surface dressing programme, the A488 between Pontesbury and Pontesford will be closed for one day and overnight for several nights throughout May.

The surface dressing work, which involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder to seal the surface, will also stud removal and re-lining of the road.

Work to remove the studs on the road between Nags Head and Plealey has already taken place, but the highways team are due to return to the road next month.

The surface dressing is set to take place on Sunday, May 11, with the road closure order in place from 6am to 6pm.

Re-lining should take place overnight between Monday, May 19 and Saturday 24, with the road closure order in place from 8pm to 6am.

The site forms part of a countywide programme of schemes, which Shropshire Council said is scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

While the road is closed, a 49-mile diversion will be in place, directing drivers along the A458 Welshpool Road. But, depending on vehicle types, other routes may be available.

Any updates to the work will be posted online at one.network. Questions relating to the schemes should be sent to Shropshire Highways via email: Highwaysconsultation@shropshire.gov.uk.