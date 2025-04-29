How winning BBC Two's Chess Masters: The Endgame reignited former Newport school student's love for chess

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thalia Homes, formerly a pupil at Haberdashers’ Adams School in Newport and former member of Newport Chess Club, took home the winner’s trophy in the final episode of BBC Two's Chess Masters: The Endgame, which aired yesterday (Monday, April 28).

Taking place at Cardiff’s former coal exchange with hosts David Howell, Sue Perkins and Anthony Mathurin, 12 rising stars from across the UK have been battling it out via a gauntlet of brain-bending puzzles and nail-biting eliminators to be crowned Britain’s Chess Master.

Whittled down to just four, the final episode saw chess enthusiasts Thalia, Richie, Kel and Lula take on a number of elimination chess games to bring the series to a close.

The final match, between Thalia and Richie, was a tense one - and the 20-year-old told the Shropshire Star she wasn’t too confident she would win.

Thalia has won BBC Two's Chess Masters. Photo: Thalia Holmes

Thalia, currently on a gap year from studying history at university, said: “I had won every round before [the final], which was quite remarkable.

“I don't know how I did that, but going into the final round, obviously, I was quite fatigued from the whole show.

“I was trying to keep that energy up. I played moves that looking back at it now, I wouldn't play.

“In the middle game, I was just convinced that Richie had won. I was like, ‘Okay, that's fine. You know what, second place? I'm very happy with second place.’”

Thalia said one particular song by hit band Rush inspired her to take some chances.