Construction firm in 'daunting' challenge to climb 12 Snowdonia peaks in one day for charity

The team at Welshpool-based SWG Group will be tackling a distance of 30.5km during the challenge which will also see those taking part having to negotiate more that 2,300 metres of elevation in what promises to be a gruelling day’s activity.

Walkers from the firm and its subcontractors are already in training for the challenge and are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, which provides emotional, physical and financial support to the construction community.

Jacqui Gough, director of SWG, said: “We are committed to supporting good causes every year through a variety of fundraising activities and one of the charities we are proud to continue backing is Lighthouse.

Construction firm SWG Group is taking on a huge challenge for charity. Photo: SWG Group

"It is a charity we know well from working in the construction industry and one that is having a really positive impact on so many lives.

"It is a charity very close to our hearts as we all know people who have benefitted from the good work Lighthouse is doing.

“It is frightening to think that every working day in the UK two construction workers take their own life and Lighthouse is the only charity providing emotional, physical and financial support to the construction community through its 24/7 helpline.

“We have assembled a team of staff and subcontractors willing to take on the 12-peak challenge - it’s a daunting task but they are all keen to give of their best in our quest to raise much-needed funds for Lighthouse.

“We will be trekking across the 12 peaks in the Glyder and Carneddau ranges in Snowdonia, starting at Ogwen Cottage and finishing at Aber Falls, a total distance of 30.5km and 2,309 metres of elevation - so that is some feat during the course of the day.”

The challenge will take place on June 14 and the peaks will include Y Garn, 947m, Glyder Fawr, 1,001m, Castell y Gwynt, 972m, Glyder Fach, 994m, Tryfan 918m - an optional peak to make it 13, Pen yr Ole Wen, 978m, Carnedd Fach, 960m, Carnedd Dafydd, 1,044m, Carnedd Llewelyn, 1,064m, Foel Grach, 976m, Carnedd Gwenllian, 926m, Foel Fras, 942m, and Drum 770m.

The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity is dedicated to the emotional, physical and financial wellbeing of construction workers and their families by providing a range of free proactive resources to support the industry.

Its free and confidential 24/7 helpline and text HARDHAT service offers a range of information, guidance and support. These services are complemented by its free self support app.

Support the walkers from SWG Group via the official JustGiving page.