Volkswagen smashes into Oswestry shop before suspects flee scene - police appeal launched

West Mercia Police said a grey VW Tiguan with a registration number ending AYC drove along Leg Street and crashed into shop Under One Roof in Beatrice Street, Oswestry, just after 11pm on Sunday (April 27).

A car has crashed into Under One Roof in Oswestry. Photo: West Mercia Police

There were no injuries and despite police officers being on the scene within seven minutes, the two occupants of the vehicle remain at large.

Officers were at the scene within seven minutes but the suspects fled the scene. Photo: West Mercia Police

In a statement, a spokesperson for the police said the crash has caused “significant damage” to the shop and an appeal has been launched to identify and prosecute individuals responsible.

The statement said: “A thorough investigation is currently ongoing involving detailed viewing of all available CCTV footage and forensic examinations.

Under One Roof on Monday afternoon. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

“Unfortunately significant damage was caused to the shop. We sympathise with the owners and those that work there and are doing everything possible to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible.

“We believe the two people pictured may be able to help with our enquiries into the incident, and would ask anyone who recognises them, or may have witnessed the collision, to please get in touch.”

Police are looking for the two occupants of the vehicle. Photo: West Mercia Police

Anyone with relevant information should contact PC Sioned Hatton on sioned.hatton@westmercia.police.uk.