Gleaming steam loco proves popular on Severn Valley Railway line during extended Easter stay

The Betton Grange GWR 6880 had proved one of the stars of the show at the Spring Steam Gala held over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend - so much so, bosses at the popular Bridgnorth- and Kidderminster-based railway decided to extend its stay, with the loco in service from last Wednesday until yesterday (Sunday, April 27).

Following its popular appearance at the Severn Valley Railway's Spring Steam Gala over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, GWR 6880 Betton Grange continued to haul services during the remainder of the Easter break at the heritage line.

Dubbed the ‘81st Grange’, it is the sole representative of the Grange class – all the original 80 locomotives were withdrawn for scrap by British Rail by the end of 1965 and none made it into preservation.

Fireman Ben Wright and driver Mick Matthews at the helm of the GWR 6880 Betton Grange which extended its stay on the Severn Valley line

Hundreds of people took advantage of the good weather to come out and enjoy a ride or a viewing of the historic train, which operated only between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade with the Bridgnorth station still cut off after a landslip at Mor Brook Bridge in January.