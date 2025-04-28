Fresh dog food manufacturer celebrates move to Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Having previously operated from four units across Shropshire, Different Dog, a leading fresh dog food manufacturer, has consolidated their operations with a move to Halesfield in Telford.

The company, that has over 100 employees, said that their new facility will enable them to expand their customer base from the 18,000 dogs around the UK that they already supply with freshly prepared, human-grade meals.

Alex Thurstan, co-founder of Different Dog, said: “We are thrilled to consolidate our operations in Telford.

"Moving to Telford gives us the capacity to grow a thriving business community and will help us realise our mission to change more dogs’ lives with real, nutritious food.”

Telford councillor Ollie Vickers said: “We’re delighted to welcome Different Dog to Telford. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with the values of our business community.

"Their move reflects Telford’s growing reputation as the place for businesses to thrive. We look forward to supporting Different Dog in achieving their ambitious growth plans and celebrating their continued success.”