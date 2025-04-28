Firefighters battle blazes at homes in Telford and near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.44pm today (April 28) reporting a house fire in Swancote, near Bridgnorth.

Two fire crews have been sent from Bridgnorth and Telford fire stations to the scene. An operations officer is also in attendance.

Meanwhile, at 3.25pm, firefighters were called to a house fire on Haybridge Road in Hadley, Telford.

Two fire crews have been sent from Wellington Fire Station. An operations officer is also in attendance.

A fire service spokesperson said firefighters remain at the scene, and further information will be provided when available.