Woman sentenced after stealing fragrances and teeth whitening products from Boots in Telford

Karima Burnett, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, and admitted breaching her suspended sentence, when she appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Burnett, 37, and formerly of Bronte Close, Wellington, had been given a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years in October last year.

She was also given a residency order at the Willowdene centre in Telford to try and address addiction issues.

Josh Daley, prosecuting, said that on January 30 this year Burnett had gone to Boots on the Wrekin Retail Park in Telford with another woman.

The court heard she had gone directly to the fragrance section and had started picking up fragrances and teeth whitening products.

Mr Daley said Burnett hid the items on herself and in a bag.

She then left the premises, with her and her accomplice lifting their bags above the security machines in a primitive attempt to avoid detection.

Despite her efforts police located her later that day and arrested her.

The court was told that the goods stolen were valued at £482, and that the offence put her in breach of her suspended sentence order.

Mr Daley said Burnett has 16 convictions for 42 previous offences - 20 involving theft.

Debra White, mitigating on Burnett's behalf, said the offences were due to drug and alcohol misuse.

She said: "She has been offending for a great deal of time now. But there will come a point where Miss Burnett will have to change that behaviour. That is something she very much wants to do, it is the addictions she has that cause her a difficulty in maintaining that."

She added: "She is someone who wants to make a change in her life but is finding that process extremely difficult."

Sentencing, Judge Anthony Lowe said: "I remember when I did sentence you that I was hoping Willowdene would do the trick because it is a wonderful establishment, there are not enough of them."

He added: "But for whatever reason you have not been able to take advantage of what they did while you were there.

"I don't have any choice but to activate the suspended sentence."

Judge Lowe sentenced Burnett to two months for the theft offence, to run consecutively with the suspended sentence, meaning a total prison sentence of two years and two months.

However, he said current rules mean she is likely to only serve 40 per cent of that sentence.