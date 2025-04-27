Shrewsbury Prison takes a starring role again - this time in latest Disney hit show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The prison, which is one of the town's most successful tourist attractions, has been used to film a host of top TV shows in recent years.

The latest, The Stolen Girl, is a thriller currently showing on the Disney streaming service, featuring Denise Gough, who also stars in one of the platform's other huge shows - Star Wars spin-off Andor.

Scenes from The Stolen Girl were shot at Shrewsbury Prison. Picture: Matt Squire/Disney+

The Stolen Girl tells a chilling abduction story in which mother-of-two Elisa allows her daughter, Lucia, to go on an impromptu sleepover with her new best friend Josephine after meeting her mother, Rebecca, at her beautiful home.

But when Elisa arrives to collect Lucia the next day, the house turns out to be an empty luxury rental and Lucia has been abducted.

It is not the first show to use the prison-turned-tourist attraction as a setting, with BBC series Time, featuring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, filmed at the venue, as well as the ITV show Joan.

As well as a host of other events the prison offers guided and self-guided tours, plus escape room and even prison break experiences.