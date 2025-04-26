Ludlow's Alistair McGowan aiming to make an impression in guest appearance at 'madcap' musical show in Shrewsbury this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Rainer Hersch Orkestra will be at Theatre Severn on Sunday evening (April 27), treating audiences to “madcap virtuosos”.

The theatre says the audience should “expect an evening of stand-up comedy and great music”.

A review in Time Out said it is “the funniest concert you will ever see”.

Mr McGowan, famous for his celebrity impersonations on hit BBC show The Big Impression, now lives in Ludlow and is chair of the Ludlow Piano Festival.

Tickets are still available from £30 to £40. Under-18s prices are from £25 to £35, and “friends” of the theatre get 10 per cent off.

The show runs for two hours and 15 minutes and includes an interval.

To book, visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/the-rainer-hersch-orkestra/.