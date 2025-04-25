Tell me more! Popular musical theatre group performing Grease in Shrewsbury this weekend - here's how to get tickets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury-based Get Your Wigle On will be at the town’s Theatre Severn from tonight (Friday, April 25) until Sunday, performing the show four times.

The musical, which was made famous by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in 1978, features hit songs including Greased Lighting, Summer Nights, You’re The One That I Want and We Go Together.

The show description on the theatre’s website says: “Following their smash-hit productions of Beauty and the Beast and The Addams Family, our phenomenal teen cast is back, and this time they’re bringing you all the iconic tunes, slicked-back hair, and leather jackets you know and love!

“Join Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies, and the T-Birds at Rydell High for an unforgettable journey filled with love, friendship, and high-octane fun. This show is guaranteed to have you dancing in your seats!

“Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic of the 1950s in this high-energy production that’s bursting with teenage spirit and toe-tapping hits.”

Tickets are still available for £20.50, with shows tonight, tomorrow and Sunday at 7.30pm, plus a 2pm matinee performance tomorrow.

To book your seat, visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/grease/.