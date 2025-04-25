Bridgnorth traders left frustrated by planned road closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this week, signs went up on Mill Street in Bridgnorth, advising that on this Sunday and next Sunday from 9am to 10pm the roads will be closed.

The signs by Cadent Gas alarmed a number of traders who rely on Sunday passing trade.

John Ridgway, who runs the Old Mill Antiques Centre, said he had called Cadent Gas to ask why the road needs to close, but nobody could tell him.

“I must have called Cadent Gas five times and nobody has got back to to explain if his is necessary and what it is for," he said.

“I'm going to have to close as people won't be able to get here. It means myself and all my stallholders will lose trade and I'll lose out on rents.”

His business will not be the only one affected by the closure with nearby chain stores M&S and the Co-Op situated on the affected road along with Parlours Hall Hotel and Natasha's Tearooms at the Old Mill.

However, Cadent said the work on Mill Street was to a domestic property and the closure was necessary due to health and safety regulations.

A spokesman said: “The work scheduled to take place in Mill Street, Bridgnorth, on Sunday 27 April and Sunday 4 May is a domestic connection to increase demand to a property.

“As the one-way road is narrow, we are required to close it to comply with working regulations that are in place to ensure safety for the public and our engineers.

“We have worked closely with the local authority regarding this road closure and have agreed to carry out work on the next two Sundays to minimise disruption in the town. Pedestrian access to Mill Street will remain in place throughout the planned work.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that if you ever smell gas, please act immediately and call the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999. Please do not assume it is related to these works. It may not be and needs to be checked out.”