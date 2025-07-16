Great British Menu chef joins an independent restaurant group with venues in upmarket West Midlands neighbourhoods

Open Restaurant Group (ORG) has announced that it is expanding its team with the addition of Tony Parkin, who held a Michelin star at Cliff House Hotel in Waterford, Ireland, where he spent two years, before moving back to England earlier this year.

Tony will join award-winning chef Andrew Sheridan, who owns ORG with his business partners Sam and Emma Morgan.

The group operates eight sites including three AA Rosette-holding Sow on the Netherwood Estate in Worcestershire.

Also in the West Midlands it operates The Bracebridge in Sutton Coldfield along with Black & Green and Cofton on the Green in Barnt Green.

Tony will work with Andrew on menu development across the group, which recently added a new all-dining restaurant in Chester to its portfolio.

The 42-year-old appeared on BBC’s Great British Menu and brings with him a wealth of experience, having also won a Michelin star during his time at the Tudor Room at The Great Fosters Hotel in Egham.

He said: “I am very excited to join Andy, Sam and Emma at Open Restaurant Group, and for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Andy added: “Tony is a brilliant chef who brings with him loads of experience and we can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to ORG.”

Other ORG venues include three AA Rosette-holding 8 By Andrew Sheridan in Liverpool, OXA in The Wirral, Dishes in Prestatyn.