Bruce, a four year-old, 20 inch high dog, bit one victim twice and another victim once within a month.

Police officers have to use electrified shields to execute warrants at his home, Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday.

His owner Chelsea Young said she knew her dog had ‘done bad things’ but he was protecting her and she ‘did not think the dog deserved to die for saving her’.

Representing Dyfed Powys Police, Nia Jones said the police normally ask for a contingent destruction order for dogs but she said in this case they believe the dog is very dangerous, has an aggressive temperament, is out of control and Young is not a responsible dog owner.

She said Bruce was seized in January after he had already bitten Young’s ex-partner on January 27.

Ms Jones said in the early hours of the morning the victim was at Young’s home address when an argument started. He said Young is bi-polar and she had been taking crack cocaine.

He said he wanted to leave the property, she ran towards him and called Bruce who started biting her ex-partner’s legs and was jumping up to his neck. He said he knew the dog had bitten other people but they were afraid to speak out.